Man arrested for allegedly posting sexually explicit photos of ex-girlfriend to Facebook

IDAHO FALLS – A man wanted by police on a felony video voyeurism charge since 2016 was arrested on Thursday.

Curtis Bauss, 25, allegedly created a Facebook page in his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend’s name and posted nude and sexually explicit photos of the victim.

The complaint against Bauss was filed in Oct. 2016. According to court documents, the victim told investigators Bauss stole the photos from her phone and created the Facebook profile.

She said the images were taken when she and Bauss were in a relationship together but said she never gave any sort of consent for the images to be published.

According to documents, the victim contacted Facebook and had the profile removed, but not before taking screenshots that she provided to investigators. Not long after, she told investigators Bauss had created a new Facebook profile using the same images.

She said Bauss constantly harassed her through text messages. When investigator’s tried to contact Bauss, the victim said she received a message from him saying “the cop had no jurisdiction where he was located.”

Bauss was arrested nearly two years later on July 19 and quickly posted his $10,000 bond.

He was arraigned Friday, July 20. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 3.