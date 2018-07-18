Man charged with vehicular manslaughter for death of 18-year-old motorcyclist

IDAHO FALLS — A Blackfoot man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter for the death of 18-year-old Peyton Thomas Allen of Idaho Falls.

Kevin Scott Spaulding turned himself in to law enforcement willingly Tuesday after police completed their investigation into the crash between Spaulding’s SUV and Allen’s motorcycle on June 19.

Spauling was briefly booked into the Bonneville County Jail before posting a $25,000 bond and being released, according to jail deputies.

Police investigations determined just before 5 a.m. on the day of the crash, Spaulding was traveling westbound on Sunnyside Avenue in a silver Range Rover and failed to yield to a motorcycle coming toward him, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release.

As the SUV turned south onto the I-15 on-ramp in front of the motorcycle, Allen and his motorcycle impacted the front fender and wheel on the passenger side of the SUV, according to police.

Attempts by emergency responders to revive Allen at the scene were unsuccessful. Allen was wearing a helmet and protective gear, but police say it is presumed he died on impact.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help pay for Allen’s funeral expenses. As of Wednesday it had raised nearly $8,700. Donations to the family can be made here.