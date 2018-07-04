Man taken to hospital after shooting himself at Independence Day festivities

IDAHO FALLS — A man accidentally shot himself with a handgun during Independence Day festivities in Idaho Falls on Wednesday.

Police report a man, who has not been identified, was changing his pants while celebrating at Mountain View Hospital Riverfest at Snake River Landing. While attempting to secure a firearm that was in his pants, he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook said the injuries were not severe, but he was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

No one else was injured and no other information is expected to be released.