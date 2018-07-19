UPDATE: Man hospitalized after driving car into canal in Bonneville County

AMMON — A man was rescued by an Ammon Public Works crew after he drove his sedan into a canal Thursday.

The incident occurred near the intersection of E. 17th Street and S. 45th East around 4:40 p.m.

Police reports show the man, who has not been identified, had driven his vehicle through the intersection and into the canal where it was pushed sideways by the water. A city of Ammon Public Works Employee happened upon the crash just prior to first responders and was able to break a window and free the man from inside, according to a Bonneville County Sheriff news release.

The man was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. Witness information and evidence on scene suggest alcohol or other intoxicating substances may have been a factor in the crash.

No other occupants were found in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported. The crash is still under investigation.

