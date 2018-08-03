3 friends plan to ride 1,500 miles across Idaho on dirt bikes over the next 9 days

IDAHO FALLS — Three friends are about to spend the next nine days riding 1,500 miles on dirt bikes across the state of Idaho.

There will be no support, no cheering crowds – just dirt trails and the beauty of the Gem State.

It’s called the Tour of Idaho, a route put together years ago using trails far removed from civilization, and one that Stephen Clark, Tony Jenkins and Jesse Ziegler plan to conquer starting Saturday morning in Malad.

“Only 50 or so people have ever completed it in the past,” Clark, an Idaho Falls resident, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We got 12-16 hour days and we go from place to place staying in different little towns. Then we keep going the next day until it’s all over.”

The group began planning for the tour in early spring. They are all avid dirt bikers but this will the most challenging course they’ve faced.

“If you want to do the tour of Idaho and get a finisher award, you have to play by the rules that are designed to make a challenge,” Ziegler says. “You have to work for it and earn it. A lot of these guys put in a lot of work to make these trails nice and you have to show a commitment to do it right.”

Finishers don’t receive any certificate or reward, other than bragging rights, but Ziegler says riding the challenge is “a bucket-list item.” It allows riders to see parts of Idaho that aren’t usually accessible to the public.

The group has their route planned out and will finish near Sandpoint Monday, August 13. They will then be picked up and driven back to Idaho Falls.

“Idaho is the holy grail of dirt bike riding,” Clark says. “It’s pretty cool to have an opportunity to ride your dirt bike through some of the best legal trails on the planet.”

Ziegler adds, “To be able to access this much public land is pretty unique. I’m excited to see it, excited to accept the challenge and just ride with my friends.”