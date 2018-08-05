A sweet and salty ice cream, which uses no cream or ice

When I was growing up, dessert was served every night after dinner. It wasn’t always a rich or decadent treat, but something nice to end the meal. One of my favorite sweet treats is my banana peanut butter ice cream which isn’t really ice cream at all. There is no need for rock salt and an ice cream maker, or even cream. This dessert is made with only 2 ingredients and a food processor or blender. I like to add a drizzle of chocolate sauce, but this treat is so delicious it really doesn’t need it. The flavor of sweet and salty is definitely one of my favorites. I guarantee no one will know that this isn’t ice cream.

Belle’s Banana Peanut Butter Ice Cream 3 bananas

2 tablespoons peanut butter

Chocolate sauce (optional) Slice the bananas and put them in a freezer bag. Freeze overnight. In a food processor, add the frozen bananas and peanut butter. Pulse the food processor until they are blended and the consistency of ice cream. Scoop into bowls and drizzle with the chocolate sauce if desired.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.