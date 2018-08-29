Fire restrictions lifted on public lands in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The public will again be free to build a campfire, use a charcoal barbecue, or smoke outside of designated campgrounds and recreation sites starting Friday.

The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District, Idaho Department of Lands and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are lifting stage one fire restrictions effective Friday morning. This affects all BLM-managed public lands, IDL lands and Caribou-Targhee National Forest lands in the following counties: Bannock, Bonneville, Bingham, Jefferson, Madison, Power, Oneida Counties and a portion of Butte and Blaine Counties.

Fire managers are reminding people eastern Idaho is still in High Fire Danger, and to use water to put out all campfires and to soak all charcoal and hot ash from barbecue grills and stoves.

Additionally, many eastern Idaho counties still have open burn bans in effect. Those fire restrictions have not been lifted.

The BLM Fire Prevention Order also remains in effect for all BLM-managed lands within Idaho. This order prohibits discharging, using or possessing fireworks, discharging a firearm using incendiary, steel core or tracer ammunition, or burning, igniting or causing to burn explosive material, including exploding targets.

For additional information, please visit http://www.idahofireinfo.com or call the Idaho Fire Restrictions Hotline at (844) 433-4737.