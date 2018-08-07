Man missing for several days is found alive trapped under a truck

IDAHO FALLS — A man missing was found Monday night in stable condition after being trapped underneath a truck for several days.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Taylor Mountain Road and Henry Creek Road around 7:45 p.m. after someone looking for the man found him and called 911.

When law enforcement and firefighters arrived, they found a three-quarter ton white pick-up truck had rolled down a ravine and landed on its side in a small, narrow creek bed. The 21-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, had been partially ejected and pinned to the ground by the truck.

Despite being stuck for several days, officials say the man was conscious and talking to rescuers.

Because of the narrow access road, three firefighters in a small rescue truck were dispatched to the scene. There was no cell phone coverage, and radio communication was slightly limited because of the remote location, according to rescuers.

Crews used large airbags that were inflated under the vehicle, as well as heavy extrication equipment, to get the young man out of his truck. He was treated by medics and transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by a medical helicopter in stable condition.

The vehicle was removed from the ravine by Hendrickson Towing using a large boom truck.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office originally reported that the man had been missing two days, that his sister called 911 and that he was partially submerged in the water. That information was not correct and this story has been updated.