Young grizzly bear relocated in Island Park after getting too close to humans

ISLAND PARK — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game captured a 1-year-old grizzly bear in a research trap near Island Park on Wednesday.

The bear was not bothering humans, but it had been seen several times near Mack’s Inn and it was always alone, according to a news release. Grizzly bears typically stay with their family group until they are two years old. Officials are unsure why this bear was not with its mother, but it was in good condition and making it on its own.

Fish and Game fitted it with a GPS collar and relocated to a location near Huckleberry Ridge, where it should have plenty of natural food to eat and there are fewer humans.

Not all bears are good candidates for relocation, but a young bear that is not severely habituated or food conditioned has a good chance of living a normal life and avoiding future conflict.