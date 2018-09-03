3 people walk away from Rexburg plane crash

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Photos courtesy Cole Wright

REXBURG — Three people walked away without any injuries after a plane crashed at the Rexburg Municipal Golf Course Saturday night.

The pilot of the small aircraft told police he was landing around 7:45 p.m. when a gust of wind pushed the plane off the airport runway and through a fence onto the golf course. The plane then flipped over.

Police say there was no alcohol or other impairing substances were involved. Names of those in the plane have not been released.

