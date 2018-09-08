8 Mile Fire, now 90 percent contained, was started by sparks from a welder

UPDATE

The following is an update from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office:

On Saturday, Sept. 22, at approximately 2:11 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a brush fire near Eight Mile Road and Nounan Road. Due to strong winds, the fire quickly grew in strength and threatened several structures. All residents with structures in danger were evacuated. At this time, the fire has burned approximately 2,000 acres and destroyed one camp trailer. The fire is approximately 90 percent contained. The fire was started by sparks from a welder used to repair a damaged metal mailbox.

The agencies involved include: Caribou County Fire Department, Soda Springs Fire Department, Grace Fire Department, Bancroft Fire Department, Bear Lake County Fire Department, Montpelier Fire Department, East Idaho Fire, Bayer Fire Rescue, BIA-Fort Hall Fire Department, Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, Caribou County Search and Rescue, Idaho State Police, Soda Springs Police department, U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Fish and Game and several volunteers from the community.

The fire fighters did an incredible job of containing the fire and protecting severa’I structures that were threatened in the path of the fire. The fire remains under investigation at this time.

UPDATE

The 8 Mile Road has expanded to 1,000 acres. 8 Mile Road and roads surrounding a nearby threatened subdivision have been closed until further notice.

ORIGINAL STORY

SODA SPRINGS — Caribou County officials are evacuating structures in the path of a fire burning about five miles southeast of Soda Springs.

The 8 Mile Fire started Saturday afternoon on private property and is threatening to spread to nearby Bureau of Land Management property.

At the moment only grass and trees are burning, but structures and power lines are threatened. People in the area are being evacuated.

The blaze, which is about 300 acres, remained active as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday with zero containment. Full containment is expected late Sunday.

Multiple agencies are assisting with firefighting efforts including Caribou and Bear Lake counties, BLM and the U.S. Forest Service.

A handcrew and helicopter have been ordered to help suppress fire in the more inaccessible parts of the blaze.