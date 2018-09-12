Biz Buzz: Dollar Tree opens fourth location in Idaho Falls

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered.

Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Dollar Tree’s fourth Idaho Falls location now open

IDAHO FALLS – Money may not grow on trees, Idaho Falls has no shortage of Dollar Trees.

The 11,800-square-foot building formerly occupied by Madsen Craft & Framing at 2125 W. Broadway is now the home of the city’s fourth Dollar Tree store.

Kayleigh Painter, a spokeswoman for Dollar Tree, tells EastIdahoNews.com a review of marketplace demographics and the competitive landscape is used to determine a location for a new store.

“We open stores in markets where we can best serve our customers,” Painter says.

The store opened Sept. 1 and offers a broad assortment of merchandise ranging from seasonal decor and household products to dinnerware, food and health and beauty supplies. All items are priced at $1 or less.

The new location includes a new Snack Zone, offering cold drinks, candy and snacks. Dollar Tree is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Dollar Tree continues to grow, and we are proud to be part of the Idaho Falls community,” Painter says.

BIZ BITS

OktoBEARfest Returns to Zoo Idaho

POCATELLO – Break out the lederhosen: OktoBEARfest is returning to Zoo Idaho. On Saturday, Sept. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m., the zoo will host the second installment of the beer tasting to benefit the mission of Zoo Idaho. The 21-and-over-only, after-hours event will feature beer tastings, brewfest-themed food and animal encounters. Tickets are $20 for Zoo Idaho Zoological Society members and $25 for nonmembers. The ticket also includes a keepsake mug. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. Guests without a valid photo ID will not be permitted to enter the event.

Office equipment supplier opening at new location in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Fishers Technology is opening at a new location in downtown Idaho Falls. Join them Thursday, Sept. 13, for a grand reopening at their newly renovated office at 480 Shoup Ave. The ribbon cutting will be at 4:45 p.m., followed by a grand opening from 5 to 7 p.m. There will also be appetizers, drinks, live music and giveaways.

Local business celebrating anniversary with open house

RIGBY – Canyon Pipe & Supply Inc., a plumbing supply store in Rigby, is inviting you to help them celebrate. They are hosting an open house in honor of their anniversary. The event is happening Thursday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will have food, prizes, vendors and day-of-event specials. Canyon Pipe & Supply Inc. is at 3969 E. 400 N. in Rigby.

COMMUNITY CAUSES

Local student wants your help supporting refugees

REXBURG – Aaron Frazier, a student at Brigham Young University-Idaho, is inviting you to “Run for a Refugee” on Saturday, Oct. 13. The 5K race kicks off at 10 a.m. at the east entrance of the Rexburg Nature Park. Tickets are $10 and come with a T-shirt. All the proceeds will benefit the CSI Refugee Center in Twin Falls. To register or to learn more, visit the Facebook page. EastIdahoNews.com will post an article with more details soon.

Rigby gearing up for second annual benefit auto show

RIGBY – The second annual #Buddiesnotbullies Auto Show is happening Saturday, Sept. 29, at Jefferson Lake. Any truck, car, buggy, ATV, motorcycle, or side-by-side is welcome. Registration is $25. All proceeds will benefit local students who are victims of bullying. Diesel Dave and the Muscle from “The Diesel Brothers” will be there, along with Joel from “Overkill Racing & Chassis” and Hans Peterson from “Sparks Motors.” In addition to the auto show, there will also lawnmower races, bounce houses, food vendors, face painting and raffles. The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost to attend is $5 per person or $10 per family. Visit the show’s Facebook page to learn more.

BIZ BUGS

TOPIC: DATA BREACHES

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

For the first time, millions of consumers are adding fraud alerts to their credit reports or considering a credit freeze or a credit lock. Here is everything you need to know about how these three differ, and what each does to protect your personally identifiable information.

Fraud alert

A fraud alert requires companies to verify your identity before extending new credit. Usually, that means calling you to check if you’re really trying to open a new account.

How does it work? The process is easy. In the U.S., you contact any one of the three nationwide credit reporting agencies (Equifax, Experian, TransUnion), and that one must notify the other two. In Canada, it’s Equifax and TransUnion.

Is this for me? With a fraud alert, you keep access to your credit and federal law protects you. But an initial fraud alert lasts only 90 days, and you’ll need to remember to renew it every 90 days.

Credit freeze

A credit freeze limits access to your credit file so no one, including you, can open new accounts until the freeze is lifted. Credit freezes are currently not available in Canada.

How does it work? To be fully protected, you must place a freeze with each of the three credit reporting agencies. Freezes can be placed by phone or online. You’ll get a PIN to use each time you freeze or unfreeze, which may take one to three business days.

Is this for me? Freezes are generally best for people who aren’t planning to take out new credit. Often, that includes older adults, people under guardianship, and children. People who want to avoid monthly fees also may prefer freezes over locks.

Credit lock

Like a freeze, a credit lock limits access to your credit file so no one, including you, can open new accounts until you unlock your credit file. Credit locks are not available in Canada.

How does it work? Like a freeze, to be fully protected, you must place locks with all three credit reporting agencies. With locks, however, there’s no PIN and usually no wait to lock or unlock your credit file (although the current Equifax lock can take 24 to 48 hours). You can lock and unlock on a computer or mobile device through an app – but not with a phone call.

Is this for me? Depending on your particular lock agreement, your fees and protections may change over time. So, if you sign up for a lock, it’s hard to be sure what your legal protections will be if something goes wrong later. Also, monthly lock fees can quickly exceed the cost of freezes, especially if the lock fees increase over time.

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett.nelson@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use “Biz Buzz” in the subject line. Also, don’t forget to sign up for the free Biz Buzz email newsletter.