California fugitive wanted on $1 million bond for child sex crimes arrested in Rexburg

Share This

REXBURG — A California fugitive accused of multiple sex crimes involving children was arrested Wednesday in Rexburg.

Caleb Cameron Fife, 20, was wanted on a $1 million bond for eight counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, one count of communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex offense and one count of sending harmful material with the intent to seduce a minor.

The Folsom Police Department contacted the Rexburg Police Department and told detectives they believed Fife was in eastern Idaho.

Investigators were led to an apartment complex on Pioneer Road where they saw Fife leave in a pickup truck around 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. An officer stopped the truck and Fife was taken into custody.

Fife was arrested on one felony count of being a fugitive from justice and booked into the Madison County Jail. Court proceedings began Thursday and it’s expected Fife will be extradited back to California.