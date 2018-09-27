Fund created to pay for funeral of “devoted big brother” who loved his family

REXBURG — A Rigby High School graduate who died this week is being remembered as a “devoted big brother” who loved gymnastics, skateboarding and dirt biking.

Chandler Brown, 20, was found in the back seat of a vehicle parked at Rexburg Motor Sports Monday afternoon. Madison County Coroner Rick Davis says Brown died of alcohol poisoning.

He is preceded in death by his little brother, Hyrum Brown, who was hit and killed by a car in 2005 when he was two-years-old.

“Chandler Ethan Brown has been called back home to that God who gave him life,” says Jennifer Lynne Haeberle Moses, Brown’s mother. “He is at peace now. He is back with Jesus and with his brother Hyrum Robert Brown – our angel. Now we have 2 angels.”

Courtesy Brown family

Brown worked as a carpenter with his father and enjoyed traveling with his mother, according to his obituary. He loved the ocean and was making plans to move to California.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Brown’s family pay for his funeral, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 29 at 11:00 a.m.

“Any donations would be a tremendous help and be greatly appreciated at this time,” Moses says. “We are so very grateful and touched deeply by the thoughtfulness, sympathy, kindness and continuous prayers on all of our behalves.”

Disclaimer: EastIdahoNews.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries.