Grandmother heartbroken after DeOrr Kunz message vandalized outside fair

Share This

BLACKFOOT — After working a long day at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, Trina Clegg was outraged and heartbroken when she returned to her SUV late Saturday night.

Her rear window had been shattered – destroying a message she put there six months ago in honor of her missing grandson.

It read, “One Wish. One Dream. DeOrr Jay Kunz” and featured two photos of the boy who vanished on a camping trip three years ago.

READ MORE ABOUT THE DEORR KUNZ CASE HERE

“This message is for Baby DeOrr and awareness and why someone would destroy it is heartbreaking,” Clegg tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I will never stop my fight for Baby DeOrr.”

Clegg arrived at the fair around 10 a.m. and spent the day working at her employer’s booth. She then walked around with her family, had dinner and attended the Demolition Derby. Around midnight, she walked out to her Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the northwest parking lot and discovered the vandalism.

“We have witnesses who saw what happened and we are looking for an early model red 90-96 Ford square body pickup truck with a black strip and push bar,” Clegg says. “I want to thank the witnesses who stayed and waited for us to get to my vehicle and then waited to speak to the police.”

Clegg’s wallet was inside the SUV but nothing was stolen, leading her to “100 percent” believe that the vandals purposely broke the window because of the DeOrr message.

A police report has been filed and Clegg hopes the vandals are found.

“I will replace the window and sticker as soon as I can afford it,” Clegg says. “I just don’t understand why someone would do this.”