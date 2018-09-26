Investigation underway after man reportedly fired shotgun at wolves in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Rangers are investigating a report that a man fired a shotgun at some wolves that were chasing his dog east of Sedge Bay along the East Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park.

The report was received Saturday, Sept. 22. Law enforcement investigated the scene and found no evidence of injured wolves but they did find shotgun shells.

It is illegal to discharge a firearm in Yellowstone National Park and visitors must keep pets physically controlled at all times in a car, crate or on a leash no more than six feet long.

Pets are not allowed on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry, or in thermal areas.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact the Yellowstone Tip Line at (307) 344-2132.