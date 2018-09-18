Local sandwich shop closes after more than twenty years of business

IDAHO FALLS – You may have noticed that Riverside Deli, a sandwich shop at 625 Pancheri Drive in Idaho Falls, has closed its doors.

“It just wasn’t busy enough,” Bryce Esplin tells EastIdahoNews.com. Esplin is the CEO of Ball Enterprises and Golden Valley Jerky, which owns the now vacant Riverside Deli.

Riverside Deli is located in the front area of a large building that includes multiple businesses owned by the Ball family. The deli opened in 1995 and was an add-on to the front part of the store. The restaurant included a cold storage section, which Esplin says remains open. The deli officially closed Aug. 31.

“We appreciate everyone’s business over the years. It’s sad to see it close, but it’s something we felt was needed based on recent performance,” says Esplin.

Kathy Tucker, the manager of Riverside Deli, told us in 2016 the sandwich shop started out the C-Store, selling meats and fishing supplies, but ultimately it was the sandwiches that kept people coming back.

Esplin says they are currently looking for a tenant to lease the now vacant space.

Riverside Deli specialized in build-your-own sandwiches where customers could select the ingredients of their choice.