Man dies after being buried in trench for an hour

ASHTON — A man buried in dirt for an hour Tuesday was found dead after a frantic search by emergency responders.

The 27-year-old was in a trench installing plastic pipe for a drainage system in the Ashton area around 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. A backhoe operator above the trench told deputies he turned around to operate the machine and saw a ten foot line of dirt suddenly collapse into the trench – burying his helper.

Emergency dispatchers were contacted and multiple agencies, including the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Fire Department, Fremont County EMS, Fremont County Search and Rescue, Madison EMS, Air Idaho and multiple people, responded to the area and began digging.

The man’s body was found an hour after the collapse and he was pronounced dead on the scene. His name has not been released.