Missing woman’s body found, man arrested in Cache County, Utah

Share This

LOGAN, Utah — Police found the body of a woman reported missing in Cache County last month and arrested a man in connection with her death, police said Saturday.

Merrilee Cox-Lafferty, 37, was reported missing on Aug. 21. She had last been seen leaving Logan in a 1999 tan Toyota Camry three days earlier, police said at the time.

Police investigated for several weeks then ruled the case a homicide. Cox-Lafferty’s body was found in Cache County, according to a press release on Saturday.

Police arrested Stacey Robert Willis, 41, of Hyrum Friday night and booked him into the Cache County Jail for investigation of several things, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Several search warrants were served in Cache County and in Idaho in relation to the case, police said.

Investigators were expected to provide more information during a press conference Saturday morning.

This article was first published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.