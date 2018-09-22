Name released of sheriff’s deputy who was shot

The following is a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office

On September 21, 2018, at 7:07 pm the Bingham County Dispatch center received a call of a person driving down the roadway shooting a gun out the window. The reporting party followed the suspect’s vehicle to 725 North 600 East Firth, Idaho.

Three Bingham County Deputies responded to the residence in Firth. As they were calling people out of the house, Juan Santos-Quintero, age 22, shot Deputy Todd Howell. Howell was hit on the left side and the bullet penetrated his body armor. Howell was able to return fire along with two other Bingham County Deputies. The area was locked down and the Bonneville County Swat team and the STAR team were called out.

Quintero gave up around 9:30 and was taken into custody. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office requested the Critical Incident Team (CIT) be called out to investigate the scene. Idaho State Police is the lead agency, with assistance from many other agencies throughout Eastern Idaho.

Sgt. Howell was transported to EIRMC and is listed in stable condition. I visited with Sgt. Howell this morning and he was in good spirits.

I will not be releasing the names of the other two Deputies until the CIT team has had a chance to complete their interviews.

Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Prosecutors Office to prepare charges against Quintero.

At this time Quintero is being held in the Bonneville County Jail.