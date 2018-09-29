Netflix adding 101, dropping 42 titles in October

(KSL) — Back in the heat of the summer, we told you it was a good time to stay inside and watch a movie to avoid the scorching temperatures.

Now, the weather outside isn’t quite so unbearable. But it will be getting colder soon, so it’s still a good time to check out the latest movie choices.

There’s never a bad time to watch a movie, and Netflix has another batch of new options coming in October. The streaming service will add 101 titles in October, and 42 titles will be leaving in the coming days.

Fantasy fans will be excited to see the classic “The NeverEnding Story” on Netflix, available Oct. 1. However, the fantasy films “The BFG” and “Kubo and the Two Strings” will leave the streaming service in October.

Here is the full list of everything coming and going from Netflix in October:

Adding:

Oct. 1

“Angel Eyes”

“Anger Management”

“Billy Madison”

“Black Dynamite”

“Blade”

“Blade II”

“Blazing Saddles”

“Empire Records”

“Gotham: Season 4”

“Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain”

“Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny”

“Must Love Dogs”

“My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship”

“Mystic River”

“New York Minute”

“Once Upon a Time in America”

“Pay It Forward”

“Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”

“Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”

“Rumble in the Bronx”

“She’s Out of My League”

“Sommersby”

“The Dead Pool”

“The Devil’s Advocate”

“The Green Mile”

“The Lake House”

“The NeverEnding Story”

“The Shining”

“V for Vendetta”

“Zack and Miri Make a Porno”

Oct. 2

“Joe Rogan: Strange Times” (Netflix Original)

“MeatEater: Season 7” (Netflix Original)

“Monty Python: The Meaning of Life”

“Monty Python’s Life of Brian”

Oct. 3

“Truth or Dare (2017)”

Oct. 4

“Creeped Out” (Netflix Original)

“The Haunting of Molly Hartley”

“Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode”

Oct. 5

“Big Mouth: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

“Dancing Queen” (Netflix Original)

“Élite” (Netflix Original)

“Empire Games” (Netflix Original)

“Little Things: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

“Malevolent” (Netflix Original)

“Private Life” (Netflix Original)

“Super Monsters Save Halloween” (Netflix Original)

“Super Monsters: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

“The Rise of Phoenixes” (Netflix Original)

“YG Future Strategy Office” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 6

“Little Things: Season 1”

Oct. 8

“Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4”

“Mo Amer: The Vagabond” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 9

“Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 10

“22 July” (Netflix Original)

“Pacto de Sangue” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 11

“Salt Fat Acid Heat” (Netflix Original)

“Schitt’s Creek: Season 4”

Oct. 12

“Apostle” (Netflix Original)

“Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil” (Netflix Original)

“Feminists: What Were They Thinking?” (Netflix Original)

“FightWorld” (Netflix Original)

“ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff” (Netflix Original)

“Tarzan and Jane: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

“The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

“The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell” (Netflix Original)

“The Haunting of Hill House” (Netflix Original)

“The Kindergarten Teacher” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 15

“Octonauts: Season 4”

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 16

“Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 19

“Accidentally in Love” (Netflix Original)

“Ask the Doctor” (Netflix Original)

“Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series” (Netflix Original)

“Derren Brown: Sacrifice” (Netflix Original)

“Distrito salvaje” (Netflix Original)

“Gnome Alone” (Netflix Original)

“Haunted” (Netflix Original)

“Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

“Illang: The Wolf Brigade” (Netflix Original)

“Larva Island” (Netflix Original)

“Making a Murderer: Part 2” (Netflix Original)

“Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3” (Netflix Original)

“The Night Comes For Us” (Netflix Original)

“Wanderlust” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 21

“Robozuna” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 23

“ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 24

“Bodyguard” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 25

“Great News: Season 2”

Oct. 26

“Been So Long” (Netflix Original)

“Castlevania: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix Original)

“Dovlatov” (Netflix Original)

“Jefe” (Netflix Original)

“Shirkers” (Netflix Original)

“Terrorism Close Calls” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 27

“Girl from Nowhere” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 28

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 30

“Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory” (Netflix Original)

“The Degenerates” (Netflix Original)

Oct. 31

“Goldie & Bear: Season 2”

“GUN CITY” (Netflix Original)

Dropping

Oct. 1

“21”

“Adventureland”

“Akira”

“Bad Boys”

“Boogie Nights”

“Cinderella Man”

“Curse of Chucky”

“Eyes Wide Shut”

“Freaks and Geeks: Season 1”

“Full Metal Jacket”

“Guess Who”

“Inside Man”

“Let Me In”

“Life Is Beautiful”

“Menace II Society”

“Red Dragon”

“Scream 2”

“Sin City”

“Stealth”

“The Adventures of Tintin”

“The Clan”

“The Family Man”

“The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence”

“The Lost Boys”

“The Rugrats Movie”

“Trading Places”

“White Collar: Seasons 1-6”

Oct. 2

“The Human Centipede: First Sequence”

Oct. 6

“The BFG”

Oct. 8

“90210: Seasons 1-5”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

Oct. 10

“Leap Year”

Oct. 13

“The Nut Job”

Oct. 14

“About a Boy: Seasons 1-2”

“The Babadook”

Oct. 17

“Donnie Darko”

Oct. 22

“The Secret Life of Pets”

Oct. 24

“V/H/S/2”

Oct. 25

“Big Eyes”

“Queen of Katwe”

Oct. 26

“Southside with You”

Oct. 28

“Bridget Jones’s Baby”

This article was first published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.