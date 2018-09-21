Police searching for man who robbed convenience store

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Police are searching for a man who robbed the Common Cents convenience store at gunpoint on Broadway Street early Friday morning.

Officers received a robbery alarm around 1:15 a.m. and rushed to the store where the clerk told them a man entered with a black handgun. He stole money and cigarettes before leaving on foot.

Immediately following the robbery, a person entered the store and police are asking that individual to contact them about the case.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who wore a bandana-like item to cover his face.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call (208) 529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983. You can remain anonymous.