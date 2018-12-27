CenturyLink: Internet service will be fully restored in about 4 hours

Share This

IDAHO FALLS – Technicians with CenturyLink have now determined the cause of the internet outage impacting customers nationwide.

On the CenturyLink Facebook page Thursday night, employees issued the following statement:

“CenturyLink engineers and technicians have identified a network element that was impacting customer services and are addressing the issue in order to fully restore services. We estimate that services will be fully restored within four hours. We apologize for any inconvenience this caused our customers.”

Many EastIdahoNews.com users first reported losing internet service as early as 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

RELATED : Many CenturyLink customers still without internet service