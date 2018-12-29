End of year gas prices plummet after highest year at pump in 4 years, experts say

Share This

IDAHO FALLS – Gas prices are plunging to close 2018 and are down 40 cents per gallon compared to a month ago and will continue to drop into early 2019.

Gas prices in Idaho are averaging $2.56 per gallon to finish 2018, which is only 4 cents higher than last year at this time but this statistic is still 25 cents higher than the national average of $2.31 per gallon.

Patrick DeHaan, a spokesman for GasBuddy.com says nationwide, 2018 has been the most expensive year at the pump since 2014.

“Some reasons for some of the higher prices this year have been some of the refinery kinks that have happened in the Rocky Mountains, most notably some refinery kinks in Salt Lake City have kept prices a little bit higher.”

One in three gas stations nationally have prices under $2.00 per gallon, none of which are in Idaho.

Here is a list of the lowest gas prices throughout eastern Idaho, courtesy GasBuddy.com.

POCATELLO

IDAHO FALLS

REXBURG

To check gas prices in your community, click here.

Portions of this article were first published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.