How to get CenturyLink bill credit after internet outages

IDAHO FALLS – Many of you have wondered if there is a way to get a reimbursement on your CenturyLink internet bill after Thursday’s outage that impacted customers throughout eastern Idaho and across the country.

There are a few things you can do.

First, you can contact CenturyLink. The customer service/tech support hotline is (855) 423-8743 or (855) 650-7264.

If contacting them doesn’t work, you can file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission.

“We encourage you to contact your provider to resolve your issue prior to filing a complaint,” the FCC website states. “If your complaint is about a telecom billing or service issue, we will serve your complaint on your provider. Your provider has 30 days to send you a response to your complaint.”

CNN reports the FCC launched an investigation into CenturyLink Friday morning after emergency 911 services were disrupted in parts of the country.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai called the outage “completely unacceptable” in a statement. He said he spoke to CenturyLink about his concerns and ordered an investigation.

“When an emergency strikes, it’s critical that Americans are able to use 911 to reach those who can help,” Pai said.

In Boston, Massachusetts, State Police tweeted that the issue was resolved about 8 a.m. Friday. The outage affected only wireless 911 calls, not landline calls, CNN affiliate WBZ reported.

Service was also interrupted in Seattle and Salt Lake City, among other locations.

KUTV in Salt Lake City asked CenturyLink if the company plans to reimburse customers. A spokesperson did not answer the question, simply sending along a generic statement that said teams are working around the clock and making “substantial progress.”

Anyone still experiencing internet service issues should contact the company’s repair department at any of the numbers listed above.