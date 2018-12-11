Idaho Falls woman arrested for prostitution at massage parlor

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls woman was arrested for prostitution at a massage parlor Monday afternoon as part of an ongoing investigation by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

Liuying Qui, 53, of Idaho Falls was arrested for misdemeanor prostitution at Asian Massage at 1510 West Broadway. Deputies say they had previously found Qui in the act of charging money for sexual acts.

Qui was taken into custody and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Bryan Lovell said the office has been investigating reports of prostitution at this business for a long time.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the business and are working to determine if further charges could be filed on persons working there, according to a news release.

