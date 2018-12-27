Local man won $1,000 in a pinewood derby competition and donated it to IFFD

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be able to save more lives thanks to a donation from Stones Kia and the Grand Teton Council Boy Scouts of America.

IFFD was gifted $1000 that will go toward two new defibrillators in its ambulances.

The funds came from the 2nd Annual Grand Teton Council Pinewood Derby, hosted by Stones Kia. This annual event also helps promote the Grand Teton Council’s career exploration program for high school students.

Employees from Stones, along with seven other local businesses competed for the $1000 prize during the October race. Ryan Ruesch an employee of Stones had the prize-winning car and wanted to give back to local first responders.

“We had our employees create some Pinewood Derby cars, and the person that had the fastest car got to select a charity,” Blake Loveland, Stones Town and Country Motors Inc. Vice President, tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Loveland says employees were given a Pinewood Derby kit and had the chance to come up with their own design.

“(Ruesch) has some kids of scouting age, so I think he had some practice,” Loveland says.

Loveland says Ruesch had the final say on where the donation went after winning the competition.

“He’s the one that made the decision to donate to the first responders, so that’s why we did it. He is just really grateful for the first responders and for all that they do for our community,” Loveland says.

We reached out to Ruesch for comment but he was unavailable.

Idaho Falls Fire Spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says the department is grateful for the generous donation.

“What a wonderful way to start the holiday! Thank you so much!” Hammon wrote on Facebook.