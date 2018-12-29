IFHS ‘Super Fan’ completes 10,000 mile journey Saturday

IDAHO FALLS – It’s been 11 years since Idaho Falls resident Greg Hansen started his daily routine walking two and a half miles around the greenbelt in Idaho Falls.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, he completed his ten thousandth mile.

Hansen says it all began with a conversation he had with his friends in 2007 about walking every day for 200 days.

“I told them I could do it. They thought I was kidding, but I told them I could, so I did,” Hansen tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I decided to just keep going.”

As an employee with Lincoln Court Retirement Community in Idaho Falls, Hansen frequently travels to Boise, Nampa and St. George, Utah. Even when he was on the road, Hansen said he walked two and a half miles wherever he was and has not missed a day since he started in 2007.

We spoke with Hansen Saturday morning ahead of his 10,000 mile completion. He said it felt amazing knowing he had walked that far.

Members of the community gathered at the finish line by the roundabout on the east side of the greenbelt to greet Hansen and celebrate his accomplishment.

“They did the same thing when I reached 3,000 miles,” Hansen said.

Hansen says he isn’t stopping. He plans to keep walking every day for as long as he can.

“Do what you can do,” he says. “I don’t think anyone has ever done this before. It’s been 4,261 days in a row.”

Hansen is known to many as Idaho Falls High’s “Super Fan.” He attends every game every year and has for many years. Even though he graduated from Rigby High School, Hansen says a teacher at Idaho Falls High School befriended him and got him interested in Idaho Falls.

Greg Hansen with his family | Courtesy photo

Greg Hansen poses for a photo after his accomplishment | Courtesy photo