Local man arrested after being found with stolen pickup and handgun

IDAHO FALLS — A local man is facing multiple grand-theft charges after officers found a stolen pickup truck and a stolen handgun in his possession.

Jordan Kristopher Hughes, 20, of Idaho Falls, was arrested on Dec. 10 after authorities received a tip the truck Hughes was trying to sell may have been stolen. Authorities investigated the VIN number and found the white Silverado was reported stolen on Nov. 28, 2018, along with $1,500 worth of tools that were inside.

According to court documents, when investigators searched the truck they found a Colt handgun. An inspection of the serial number revealed it was reported stolen on Sept. 22, 2018. Hughes told investigators he bought the gun from “a friend” a year ago. He said he didn’t know it was stolen.

Hughes said he purchased the truck “a couple of months ago.” He said the seller told him the truck didn’t have any liens against it and that it wasn’t stolen.

Police reports show the owner of the truck had gone outside the morning it was stolen to warm it up. He left the truck running and went inside. When he went back outside the truck was gone. He said he noticed footprints in the snow leading up to driver side door that did not belong to him.

According to documents, when authorities searched Hughes’ residence the man who reported the truck and tools as stolen identified around $1,200 worth of tools that belonged to him.

Authorities were able to return the stolen items to the owner. They also returned the stolen handgun to a different owner.

Hughes is facing three counts of grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen items. If convicted he could spend up to 20 years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.