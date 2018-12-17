Local man killed after plane crashes near airport

ABERDEEN — A 42-year-old man died in a plane crash Monday morning near the Aberdeen airport.

Daniel Angus was the only person in the plane that went down around 8 a.m., according to Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland.

Emergency responders were called to the scene and the area is closed to all air traffic until the NTSB and FAA arrive to investigate.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we receive them.