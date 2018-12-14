Rexburg man accused of sending explicit images to minor

The following is a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. EastIdahoNews.com is following up on this story and will post more information when it becomes available.

A Rexburg man, Thane Rose, 38 years of age, was arrested Thursday for sending sexually explicit images and words via Snapchat to a minor. The interaction between Rose and the minor occurred on Wednesday and was investigated. On Thursday investigators found probable case to arrest Rose on the charge of felony sexual battery of a child.

Rose remains in custody without a bond until he is arraigned in court. The identities of all minors involved will not be disclosed for their protection.