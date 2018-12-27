UPDATE: Missing woman in Bannock County found dead

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.

BANNOCK COUNTY – The search for the missing woman in Bannock County is over.

Bannock County Sheriff’s Office reports Georgeanna Russell was found dead Thursday afternoon not far from her home on Marsh Creek Rd.

An official cause of death is still being determined. The case is under investigation by BCSO and the county coroner.

Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says he is grateful to those who assisted in finding her.

PREVIOUS STORY:

BANNOCK COUNTY – Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who disappeared Wednesday night.

Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says Georgeanna B. Russell, 73, left her home on Marsh Creek Rd. in Pocatello around 9 p.m. Wednesday after a family argument. She left all her personal items behind.

Russell is 5 foot 1, weighs about 100 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a purple sweatshirt with animated characters on it.

If you see her or know anything about her whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (208) 236-7111.