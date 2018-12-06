VanderSloot breaks sixth world rowing record

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The leader of one of east Idaho’s largest companies set another world record Wednesday.

Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot broke the world record in the 500-meter row on slides in his age group. This is VanderSloot’s sixth world record in three different categories in a matter of weeks.

He finished the 500 meters in 1 minute, 29.4 seconds — a half-second faster than the previous record, which was set two years ago by Frank Bertina of the Netherlands. VanderSloot says this was his most grueling race yet — rowing nearly a third of a mile in under 90 seconds.

RELATED | Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot breaks world rowing record, will not step down

VanderSloot is now the world record holder for 70-year-olds in the 100-meter row, the 1-minute row and the 500-meter row. He famously broke the 100-meter row record on his 70th birthday after previously announcing that he would resign as Melaleuca’s CEO if he didn’t break it.

VanderSloot credits the Melaleuca Peak Performance Pack for helping him break the record and stay younger longer. He has been using Melaleuca supplements and the Peak Performance Pack longer than any other person and says sales of the Peak Performance Pack have skyrocketed since he broke the 100-meter record in August.

VanderSloot says although people can’t go back in time to start taking the Peak Performance Pack, they could start taking it today and then things might get a lot more competitive when it comes to rowing.