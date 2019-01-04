4 highways to remain closed overnight

IDAHO FALLS – Drifting and blowing snow has created difficult driving conditions throughout eastern Idaho Monday, resulting in the closure of four different highways.

State Highway 33 between First Street East near Newdale and 700 North near Tetonia has been shut down since Sunday morning and is expected to remain closed until Tuesday morning.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports snow and wind continues to be a hazard for drivers in this area, but they say the road may reopen at 9 or 10 a.m.

Other roads in eastern Idaho also remain closed. Exactly when they reopen has not been determined.

ITD’s website indicates Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton to Tetonia is still closed. This section of highway has been shut down since Friday. Idaho Highway 47 between Ashton and Warm River and Idaho Highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia remains closed as well.

US Highway 26 from Ririe to Swan Valley was closed earlier Monday. It is expected to remain closed most of the night.

A winter storm warning was in effect for portions of eastern Idaho Monday. The advisory has been lifted as of 5 p.m., but impacts from Monday’s storm may linger in some areas.

More than a dozen school districts canceled classes Monday due to the storm. Classes will resume as normal Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service is urging you to be cautious on the roads. Buckle up, slow down and avoid distractions.

For the latest on road closures and conditions, visit 511 Idaho.