Emergency alert system to be tested in Idaho Falls and Ammon

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — If you hear a loud siren sound Wednesday at noon, no need to panic.

Bonneville County Emergency Management, an organization designed to provide planning and education to the county about potential future emergencies or disasters is conducting an emergency alert test Wednesday at noon. The test will last about 30 seconds and will be heard throughout the community.

Tom Lenderink, the Director of the Office of Emergency Management in Bonneville County, said the tests are scheduled to happen quarterly throughout the year, and they are designed to make sure their systems are up and running in case an emergency does occur.

This is important, he said, because recently one pole was damaged, and the test is to make sure the connected siren still works.

“This is part of routine management,” Lenderink said.

There are five sirens throughout Idaho Falls and Ammon scheduled to sound. The systems are designed to alert those outside who don’t have access to a television, radio or the internet. It is strictly an outdoor warning system, reports the city.