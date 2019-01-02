How to stay safe during a power outage

IDAHO FALLS — East Idahoans have experienced their fair share of power outages in the last few weeks, often causing homes to have no heat for several hours at a time.

During the winter that can be dangerous, so to help, local emergency responders have tips to help residents weather the outage.

Non-electric heating

Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson says to be careful using a gas-powered generator, propane tank, natural gas, burning wood or any carbon-based fuel as a backup heat source when the power goes out. All of these create toxic carbon monoxide gas, which can build up in your home.

“If you are running a generator to supply power, make sure that generator is outside, and never, never run a gas engine inside your house,” Anderson says. “Keep it away from windows and doors.”

Anderson says if using backup propane or a natural gas heater make sure there is airflow and that you have an oxygen depletion sensor and a carbon monoxide detector.

If using a wood-burning fireplace be careful not to create a fire hazard. Anderson says if a fan isn’t running it can get hotter than usual and you can a risk of the fireplace overheating and possibly igniting nearby areas of the home.

“Be very, very, very careful,” Anderson says.

Anderson doesn’t recommend using a gas range to heat your home, a candle or building an open fire in any room of your home.

Medical devices

Idaho Falls city officials recommend having a plan with a medical provider in case any medical devices are powered by electricity, or if there is a medication that needs to be refrigerated.

Find out how long the medication can be stored at higher temperatures and get information on specific medications that are critical for life.

“If they’re on oxygen, if they’re on oxygen concentrators that require electricity then they’re going to have to relocate somewhere, where the power is on,” Anderson says.

Fire stations and hospitals all have generators, which people can use to power their medical devices.

Appliances

During an outage, disconnect appliances or any other types of electronics to prevent damage from a power surge. If you have a battery back up to medical machines, or a carbon monoxide detector, make sure to have extra batteries on hand. Also, have extra flashlights, blankets, a food supply and water available in case the outage lasts longer than projected.

After an outage, if food has been exposed to temperatures of 40 degrees and higher, for two hours or more, check the foods odor, color and texture.

If anything seems unusual throw the food item away. Officials recommend throwing out medication that needs refrigeration if the outage exceeds a day unless the drug label says otherwise. If the drug is necessary to life consult a doctor or pharmacist.

Check on your neighbors

Check on elderly family members or neighbors as they may need additional assistance in a power outage situation.

“Reach out to somebody, make sure that they’re safe and warm,” Anderson says.

Anderson recommends elderly people keep in touch with family, neighbors and church groups for assistance or seek a public place for refuge.

“Be safe,” Anderson says. “Don’t Hesitate to ask for a little help.”

Anderson says if the public requests the Central Fire District’s Menan Station can be open as a place of refuge for people to get warm, use water and get coffee or hot chocolate. Similar policies exist at most fire departments in eastern Idaho.

Click here for a detailed infographic.

For more information go to www.Ready.gov