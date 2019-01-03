Idaho’s $1 million raffle winning number is…

The following is a news release from the Idaho Lottery.

BOISE — Someone holding an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket is starting out the New Year as the Idaho Lottery’s newest millionaire. The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out, 2018 version of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle shortly before 10 PM Mountain Time this evening. And this year’s $1,000,000 winning number is:

2 2 0 0 6 3

In addition to the $1,000,000 top prize, the Idaho Lottery also announced the two $10,000 prize winning numbers from this year’s game. They are:

0 6 1 2 6 5

1 4 1 1 5 9

In addition to the $1,000,000 and $10,000 prizes, this year’s game offered more prizes than any previous Raffle game, including 550 prizes of $200 and 6,800 prizes of $25.

For all 7,353 prizes, players can check their tickets for winners at idaholottery.com, by calling the Idaho Lottery Winning Numbers Hotline (208-334-4656), using the Idaho Lottery’s free, mobile Check-a-Ticket app or by visiting an Idaho Lottery retail location.

When visiting the Idaho Lottery’s website, players will see the Raffle Results banner on the home page. The winning number for the $1,000,000 prize will be posted there. Players can enter their Raffle numbers in the check numbers box, then click on “Check” to see if they have a winner. Also, all 7,353 winning numbers will be available for download in a pdf format from a link available on the page.

“As an Idaho-only game, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle continues to be one of our most popular and fastest sell-out games each year. This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle was packed with more than 7,300 prizes, more than in any previous $1,000,000 Raffle. We thank everyone who participated in making this game a success for the good causes we support that benefit all Idahoans, Idaho Public Schools and the Permanent Building Fund. All players holding Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle tickets should sign the back of them and keep them in a safe place until claiming their prize,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director.

This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle included ten early bird prizes of $1,000. Each day for the first ten days of sales, Oct. 21 through Oct. 30, the Idaho Lottery randomly selected winning tickets from daily sales. Only four of these tickets have been claimed. The remaining six winning tickets worth $1,000 are:

000486 – sold at KJs Super Store in Malad

005689 – sold at Fred Meyer in Garden City

009269 – sold at Albertsons on Eagle Road and McMillan

015961 – sold at Walmart Fuel Center in Idaho Falls

019598 – sold at Big Smoke on Franklin Road in Nampa just off Idaho Center Blvd

025345 – sold at Big Smoke on 12th Avenue in Nampa

Players holding any of these tickets should contact the Idaho Lottery at (208) 334-2600 as soon as possible for information on claiming their prize.

All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw on Jan. 3 to claim their prizes. Idaho Lottery offices are open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All other prizes may be claimed at Idaho Lottery retail locations.