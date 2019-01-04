ISP: Inattentive driving causes two-vehicle crash on US 20

IDAHO FALLS — A two-vehicle crash caused a significant slowdown on U.S. Highway 20 Friday afternoon.

Authorities say a man in his 20s, who has not been identified, was traveling westbound on the highway between County Line Road and Ucon in a white sedan just after 3 p.m.

Idaho State Police trooper Jared Shively tells EastIdahoNews.com the man wasn’t paying attention and subsequently rear-ended a tan SUV in front of him.

The man then swerved off the road, went through a fence and ditch, and rolled the vehicle onto its roof.

Both the driver of the sedan and the SUV were wearing seatbelts. No one was injured in the crash.

The driver of the sedan was cited for inattentive driving.