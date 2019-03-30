Arctic Circle opens in St. Anthony

The following is a news release from Arctic Circle.

ST. ANTHONY — The Arctic Circle restaurant chain is celebrating the opening of its newest location this week.

Located at 226 S. Bridge Street, the new restaurant marks Arctic Circle’s 21st location in the Idaho region. Other eastern Idaho locations include Shelley, Rigby and two locations in Idaho Falls.

The restaurant has the capacity to seat 48 guests and will employ more than 42 people. The location also will feature an enclosed kid’s Play Zone. The restaurant is owned by Arctic Circle Corporation and will be managed by Kimberly Hebdon.

“We are thrilled to now be a part of the St. Anthony community with the opening of our new restaurant,” said Kasey Christensen, COO of Arctic Circle Restaurants. “Arctic Circle has found a home in Idaho over the years with the openings of our other locations in the state. We hope that members of the St. Anthony community will enjoy our menu, as much as we enjoy serving them.”

Arctic Circle offers a full range menu including Black Angus Beef, 100 percent Real Alaskan halibut, salads, Above the Rim milk shakes, fries and onion rings. Arctic Circle also is home to the “original fry sauce.” The company’s complete menu also includes an array of combo meals and kid’s meals.

Though Arctic Circle’s roots date back to l924, original owner Don Carlos Edwards opened the nation’s first Arctic Circle in Salt Lake City in 1950. Counting Utah, Arctic Circle’s operations currently span six states in the West with 63 total stores. Arctic Circle Restaurants are located in Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Wyoming.