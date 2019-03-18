Authorities identify Iowa boy killed in 75 to 100 foot fall at Snow Canyon State Park

IVINS, Utah — State officials on Monday identified a 13-year-old boy who died from injuries suffered in a fall at Snow Canyon State Park Sunday afternoon.

Elijah Baldwin of Farragut, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fall, Utah State Parks spokesman Eugene Swalberg said. The boy was free solo climbing in the park when he fell about 75 to 100 feet.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the incident about 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Since the boy was free solo climbing, he was not using climbing gear or protective equipment, Swalberg explained.

“Our sympathy’s go out to his family at this very difficult time. Utah State Parks encourages visitors of all ages and abilities to enjoy the wonderful natural environment present in our parks,” he said in a statement.

“We also encourage them to take necessary precautions and to be familiar with their surroundings to help ensure a safe and enjoyable outing.”

This article was first published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.