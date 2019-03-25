Authorities looking for suspect in Soda Springs bank robbery

This man robbed Ireland Bank in Soda Springs located at 98 West Second Street. | Soda Springs Police Dept.

SODA SPRINGS – Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Soda Springs Monday morning.

Soda Springs Police say a disguised man walked into Ireland Bank just before noon Monday and produced a note demanding money.

He ran away before police arrived.

No weapon was visible during the encounter, but the man is described as a white male, between 5 foot 9 and 6 feet tall. He was wearing tan boots, blue jeans, a black-hooded coat, sunglasses, and a ball cap.

If you see the suspect pictured above, contact the Soda Springs Police Department dispatch at (208) 547-2561.

