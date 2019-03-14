Man arrested for burglary was charged last year in connection to 18-year-old’s death

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man has been arrested in connection to several burglaries at homes and construction sites on the south side of Idaho Falls.

Kevin Spaulding, 42, is charged with one count of grand theft and two counts of burglary. Spaulding is in the middle of court proceedings after being charged with vehicular manslaughter last summer. Police say he was driving an SUV on Sunnyside Avenue when he turned in front of a motorcycle being driven by 18-year-old Peyton Thomas Allen. Allen died at the scene and the case is still pending.

Kevin Spaulding was arrested in July 2018 on a vehicular manslaughter charge. | Idaho Falls Police Department

Spaudling was apprehended Friday in connection to the burglaries and has been held in the Jefferson County Jail for a felony probation violation on another charge.

Investigators were led to him after the Idaho Falls Police Department received a report March 7 of a burglary at a home in the 200 block of Calistoga Drive. The homeowner provided video footage from a security system which showed three people on the property at various times that morning. After posting the videos on Facebook, the homeowner and IFPD received several tips that identified Spaulding as one of the people in the video.

Detectives from the Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Tuesday at Spaulding’s home in the 500 block of Wilson Drive. Various construction tools and other items were recovered beneath the house, in the garage, in a vehicle and in other areas of the property, according to a news release.

Those items have been linked to several other burglary cases at homes in the area and at construction sites on the South end of Idaho Falls, investigators say. Thus far several thousand dollars’ worth of stolen items have been recovered.

Detectives are working to identify and return the items to their owners and several pieces of property have already been reclaimed.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is continuing to seek the identity of two other individuals who may be connected to these cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983 or www.ifcrime.org.