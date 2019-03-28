Man pleads guilty to violent rape of mother who was home with her children during the attack

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains disturbing descriptions of violence. Reader discretion is advised.

ST. ANTHONY — A man has pleaded guilty to violently raping a woman with her children nearby.

Forrest Whittington, 27, agreed to a plea deal dropping seven of the nine felony and misdemeanor charges against him. The agreement stipulates a minimum of 15 years fixed in prison for the violent rape of a woman in June of 2018.

The prosecution will drop the felony aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon, misdemeanor destruction of a telecommunication instrument, petit theft and battery charges.

As well as pleading guilty to rape where the victim resists, Whittington is pleading guilty to misdemeanor disturbing the peace and the prosecution is keeping the persistent violator enhancement.

The agreement is binding on the court, meaning if the judge deviates from the terms of the agreement, Whittington is allowed to withdraw his guilty plea.

Including the 15 years fixed minimum prison sentence and dropping the other charges, the terms of the agreement are a no-contact order between Whittington and the victim lasting his entire life. Whittington also agrees to pay full restitution in the amount deemed by the court and both parties are free to argue what indeterminate amount of prison time is acceptable.

Whittington was arrested on June 22, 2018, after deputies arrived at the scene of a reported rape. The deputies immediately noticed the victim’s severe bruising and a cut under her eye that required 17 stitches.

According to court documents, the victim told deputies she and her two sons, ages six and 11, were sleeping in her room when Whittington allegedly broke into the home. She said she was yanked out of bed around five a.m. to Whittington holding a knife.

He told her to come with him and she was dragged and pushed out of the bedroom. The victim said she fought him but was worried about angering him to the point where he might hurt her boys. She said she kept asking him to stop and not to hurt her children.

For 30-40 minutes, the victim says Whittington beat and hit her and then forcefully raped her despite attempts to fight him off. Documents indicate there was a significant amount of blood as a result of her injuries.

Whittington told her that she ruined his life and “he was going to get something for it.” The victim told deputies that she had problems with Whittington “going back a long time.”

When Whittington finally left, the victim went and got her gun and loaded it.

The victim told deputies she and her sons ran to her neighbor’s house. She said she didn’t know where Whittington had gone so she had her son’s knock on the door as she stood back with her gun in hand. She said when her neighbor opened the door and let them in, she broke down crying.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 20 in Fremont County.