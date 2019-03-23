Man arrested for vandalism of JB’s Soda Barn

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a local soda shop.

Police reports show Gilberto Ahuatzi, 22, was arrested Friday after police matched him to security camera footage taken from the shop at 698 1st Street in Idaho Falls.

The footage shows a man shattering multiple windows on March 15 at around 5:30 a.m. The shattered glass caused damage to the machinery inside the building, according to a police news release.

Ahuatzi was arrested for felony malicious injury to property and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

“We want to thank the community, news outlets, social media, and the Idaho Falls Police Department for helping us catch the individual that damaged our building,” co-owner Jared Sloan told EastIdahoNews.com Saturday.