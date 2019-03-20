Underwater Bubble Show coming to east Idaho

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s A Season of Note presents “B – Underwater Bubble Show” on March 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the ISU Stephens Performing Arts Center Jensen Grand Concert Hall.

This is a story about our lives. We all know life can be gray or colorful … don’t worry … this time it is going to be very colorful! Mr. B finds himself transported as if by magic to a special, colorful, happy place called Bubblelandia, a place to linger, to dream, to listen, to watch, to savor, and to marvel but, above all, a place to dream.

The “inhabitants” of Bubblelandia – seahorses, dragon fish, starfish, mermaids, clown fish and others – will carry Mr. B along his imaginary journey in this beautiful underwater world where fantasy becomes reality and you are invited to follow him.

With some references and quotes from classics such as “Pinocchio,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Peter Pan” this show is considered a modern fairy tale in which we can all find ourselves, without age limits.

Prices are $26 for main seating and $22 for upper-level seating. Tickets are available at the ISU Box Office in the Stephens Performing Arts Center (1102 Sam Nixon Dr.), by phone at 282-3595, online atisu.edu/tickets or at Vickers Western Wear.

For more information on the 2018-19 Season of Note, contact the Stephen’s Performing Arts Box Office at 208-282-3595 or visit isu.edu/stephens.