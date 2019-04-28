Ammon man says he ‘blacked out’ when he shot his wife, according to documents

AMMON — Court documents reveal the man accused of shooting his wife told investigators he “blacked out and shot her in the leg.”

Andrew J. Wilson, 23, was arrested after Bonneville County Sheriff deputies “>received a report of an accidental shooting. According to court documents, Wilson told deputies he blacked out and shot his wife because he believed she was going to cheat on him.

Wilson allegedly shot the victim with a 22 caliber pistol. The bullet penetrated through both of her legs in her upper thighs. Deputies found her sitting the bathtub. She told them she had been taking a shower when Wilson allegedly shot her.

According to documents, the victim explained she was taking a shower when Wilson ripped down the shower curtain and started yelling at her. He had reportedly learned she’d been talking to another man on social media.

At one point, Wilson allegedly threatened he was going to shoot her.

