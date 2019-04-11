Assisted living center opens sixth eastern Idaho location

Share This

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and members of the community gathered at The Gables of Idaho Falls Assisted Living and Memory Care Wednesday afternoon for a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Caroline Young, the regional director of operations, tells EastIdahoNews.com she’s excited to finally have a facility in Idaho Falls.

“This building was vacant for 10 years. We’ve always wanted to be in the community of Idaho Falls,” Young says. “So when this came along, it was the perfect opportunity.”

Since opening east Idaho’s sixth Gables location March 11, the new center already has 26 residents with capacity for up to 45. There are 39 apartments and they can accommodate married couples or single residents. A staff of 25-30 people watch over the residents 24 hours a day.

“It’s a very home-like environment, and very personalized,” Young says. “I absolutely love what I do. To be able to make people happy every single day is something that brings me happiness.”

The wall of heroes inside The Gables of Idaho Falls | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Helen Rae Ash has been a resident since the facility opened. She says she’s enjoyed her experience there so far.

“I love the staff and the facility. They keep me busier than I would choose to be. They have activities lined up all the time,” she says.

Though the staff is small enough to have a relationship with their residents, Young says they are growing. They’re looking to hiring more staff members so they can make a difference in the community, says Young.

“Not everybody wants to move into assisted living. Some people want to stay home. We now have the ability to take care of people in their home.”

Prior to being vacant, the building now occupied by The Gables was an assisted living center known as Mallory House. It closed in 2009. Young worked at Mallory House as an assistant administrator and is excited to be back in this building where she got started.

“It has a very special place in my heart. When it was vacant, we took a tour and it was like a piece of my heart was still in this building. So, I’m so happy to be here,” she says.

The Gables has two locations in Blackfoot and Pocatello and one in Shelley. There are also locations in Brigham City and Logan, Utah.

If you have a loved one who may benefit from the services offered at The Gables, you’re invited to take a tour of the new building at 3400 South 5th West. You can also give the center a call at (208) 524-3629.