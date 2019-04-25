Attorney Bryan Smith responds to Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a news release from Smith, Driscoll & Associates and attorney Bryan Smith, who represents Medical Recovery Services. It is in response to a column published today by Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot. For past reporting on Medical Recovery Services, click here.

Letter from Bryan Smith

We take our professional and ethical obligations very seriously. In representing the interests of our clients, we always ensure to follow all applicable rules, regulations and statutes — as well as our professional ethical obligations. When collecting owed debts – earned by medical professionals — our practices are fully supported by the applicable laws of our highly regulated industry, and the court determines post-judgment fees on a case-by-case basis. The fees in question are for the time and resources we have invested in these cases to best support our clients.