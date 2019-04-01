Idaho Falls earns top 25 small cities for business in America ranking

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. EastIdahoNews.com aerial photo

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls was named as the 21st Best Small City for Business in America in a recent study of nearly 200 select, small-sized U.S. cities.

This study, conducted by the small business and finance experts at ChamberofCommerce.org, compared cities with a population between 50,000 and 250,000 residents. By keeping population figures in that range, small cities that are genuinely business-viable were allowed to stand out among popular metropolitan areas.

“Idaho Falls is proud to be recognized for being a business friendly city,” said Dana Briggs, Idaho Falls Economic Development Coordinator. “We are very proactive to be a community where businesses, and especially small businesses, can succeed and thrive.”

The cities were ranked according to various economic metrics typically associated with burgeoning financial cities and districts. Some of these metrics include regional cost of living, revenues by all businesses (per capita), personal income per capita, unemployment rate, and average jobs creation rate, among others.

Idaho Falls’ excellent ranking was in large part due to its near category-leading low unemployment rates, as well as its impressive percentage of young adults with Bachelor’s degrees or higher. In addition, Idaho Falls scored respectively well among all other categories, which in turn helped it rank within the top 25 cities in the country.

“The metrics used in evaluating Idaho Falls for this recognition are really Idaho Falls’ assets,” said Briggs. “Leveraging things like talent availability, educational attainment, unemployment rates and cost of living are crucially important to meeting small business needs.”

In creating this study, the Chamber of Commerce analyzed data from a variety of publicly available data sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, among others.

The full article from ChamberofCommerce.org can be read here.