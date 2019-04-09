Idaho Falls Fiber hosts kickoff event for final phase of pilot project

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Fiber is preparing to enter the third phase of the Residential Fiber Pilot Program by hosting a community event on Friday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the William J. Maeck Education Center located at 2940 Carnival Way at the entrance to Tautphaus Park Zoo.

The event will feature an opportunity for pilot area residents to meet the local area service providers and to learn more about the services and speeds provided by fiber optic internet service. Residents will also be able to sign up for service or get on the waiting list to be connected once construction comes to their neighborhoods.

The first two areas of the pilot program have fiber optic lines run either on overhead power lines or through existing underground electrical conduits. The third phase of the pilot program involves residences that currently have direct-bury power lines that will be replaced with new conduit that will work for both the power and fiber optic lines.

“This event is important for residents in the new pilot area because we will have staff on hand to answer all their questions about what the construction will involve,” said Idaho Falls Fiber Operations Manager Jace Yancey. “People can come and find out what kind of equipment will be used, where they will have to be digging, and how it will impact individual properties.”

Residents interested in the fiber service will be able to meet and interact with staff from Idaho Falls Fiber who can answer their questions, introduce them to local internet service providers, and even help them sign up for service.

Nearly 100 residents have already signed up for the high speed internet service, including Andrew Melton and his family, who were the first Idaho Falls Residents to sign up for the new, cutting edge service.

Melton has said that he and his family have noticed great improvements in their internet speeds since being connected.

“It’s just seamless and faster” Melton added, stating that the family no longer has to wait for information to buffer and can download large files for school and stream television and gaming services seamlessly.

The pilot program will continue for the next several months as Idaho Falls Fiber gathers data on the logistics and costs required to provide the service throughout the city. Once significant information is gathered, the data will be presented to the Idaho Falls City Council. It is expected that the Council will then make a determination on whether or not to expand the pilot program to the remainder of the community.

Refreshments will be provided at the event and there will also be giveaways and prizes for those in attendance throughout the evening. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will last until 7:30 p.m. For more information or to learn more about the pilot program visit the website.